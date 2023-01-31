Alec Baldwin, armorer charged over fatal ‘Rust’ shooting

Alec Baldwin, pictured in New York on Tuesday as prosecutors are expected to file formal charges for his role in Halyna Hutchins’s death on Rust. (Photo: Reuters)

More than one year after cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed filming Rust, star and producer Alec Baldwin has been criminally charged in connection to the fatal shooting.

Prosecutors filed formal charges on Tuesday, nearly two weeks after the DA’s office announced Alec faced two counts of involuntary manslaughter. The Emmy-winning actor isn’t the only person authorities believe is responsible for the terrible accident. Armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who was in charge of handling weapons on set of the Western film, was also officially charged with involuntary manslaughter.

“Today we have taken another important step in securing justice for Halyna Hutchins,” New Mexico First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies said in a statement on Tuesday. “In New Mexico, no one is above the law and justice will be served.”

Negligent use of a deadly weapon charges were also filed against David Halls, the film’s first assistant director, who allegedly handed the gun to Baldwin. Halls pleaded no contest and has entered into a plea agreement that is pending approval.

Alec was photographed in New York City earlier Tuesday. Before charges were filed, the actor’s wife, Hilaria Baldwin, spoke out on social media. Hilaria, who gave birth to the couple’s seventh child in September, once again thanked fans and offered public support for her husband.

“I hope you understand how much your support and kindness to Alec and our children mean. Thank you for being our community and our village. You are helping us to be stronger parents and partners during this unimaginable time, stemming from such heartbreaking tragedy,” she wrote, adding: “Alec, we love you and we are here for you.”

Alec and Gutierrez-Reed are charged in the alternative, meaning if a jury decides either are guilty, then they must determine which definition of involuntary manslaughter they are guilty. A jury could also find them not guilty.

Story continues

To be found guilty of the first charge, involuntary manslaughter, prosecutors must prove there was underlying negligence. The other charge is involuntary manslaughter in the commission of a lawful act, which requires proof that there was more than simple negligence involved in a death. The latter includes a firearm enhancement, or added mandatory penalty, because of the weapon involved. Alec and Gutierrez-Reed face anywhere from zero to five years behind bars.

Alec has repeatedly denied culpability despite the fact he was holding the gun that discharged, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza. The actor has said he did not pull the trigger. At trial, prosecutors will likely call on firearms experts to disprove that. Alec has claimed Halls told him it was a “cold gun” meaning there was no live ammo.

Lawyers for Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed previously said they will fight the charges.

“This decision distorts Halyna Hutchins’s tragic death and represents a terrible miscarriage of justice. Mr. Baldwin had no reason to believe there was a live bullet in the gun — or anywhere on the movie set,” the actor’s attorney, Luke Nikas of Quinn Emanuel, previously told Yahoo Entertainment. “He relied on the professionals with whom he worked, who assured him the gun did not have live rounds. We will fight these charges, and we will win.”

Gutierrez-Reed’s lawyers Jason Bowles and Todd J. Bullion released the following statement: “Hannah is, and has always been, very emotional and sad about this tragic accident. But she did not commit involuntary manslaughter. These charges are the result of a very flawed investigation, and an inaccurate understanding of the full facts. We intend to bring the full truth to light and believe Hannah will be exonerated of wrongdoing by a jury.”

Story developing…