Alcoa Stock Falls On Outlook; Steel Dynamics Crushes Views

Alcoa (AA) and Steel Dynamics (STLD) topped Q1 earnings estimates after Wednesday’s close, kicking off Q1 earnings season for the metals and mining sector. However, AA stock tumbled in after-hours stock market action. Lighter-than-expected revenue and an outlook for higher costs and lower output may have weighed.







STLD stock rose moderately after predicting record Q2 earnings and strong domestic steel consumption into 2023.

Alcoa noted $115 million in extra costs this quarter. Management also said it will curb supply of bauxite, the feedstock for alumina and aluminum in response to its exit from supplying Russia.

Earnings are due from steelmaker Nucor (NUE) early Thursday and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF) on Friday.

Both steel and aluminum prices have surged since Russia’s Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine amid high natural gas prices and supply disruption worries. While the Russian invasion reversed a dive in steel prices, it turned up the heat on already-sizzling aluminum prices.

AA Stock

Estimates: Analysts expected Alcoa earnings per share to soar 270% to $2.93 a share on 30% revenue growth to $3.45 billion.

Results: Alcoa earnings per share vaulted 287% to $3.06, 13 cents ahead of views. Revenue grew 15% to $3.293 billion.

Alcoa said it expects $115 million in additional energy and raw materials costs this quarter, but said that should be more than offset by higher alumina and aluminum prices and shipments. The outlook for bauxite shipments this year was cut by 2 million dry metric tons to a range of 46-47 million.

AA stock fell 4.9% to 82.65 in late trading. In regular trading on Wednesday, AA stock fell to its 50-day/10-week line, then rebounded for a 0.4% gain to 86.92.

Alcoa stock has tested its 10-week line a few times since a December breakout. Even at after-hours lows, AA stock remains more than 50% above December’s buy point, so buying now would be somewhat risky.

STLD Earnings

Estimates: Analysts predicted Steel Dynamics earnings per share would rise 170% to $5.66 on revenue growth of 57% to $5.32 billion.

Results: Steel Dynamics earnings per share surged 187% to $6.02, beating by 36 cents, on revenue of $5.57 billion.

Steel Dynamics said the results, which came despite lower hot roll coil pricing earlier in the quarter, reflected a near doubling of operating income for its steel fabrication operations.

“The non-residential construction sector remains strong, resulting in a record order backlog with record forward-pricing for the company’s steel fabrication platform,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Steel Dynamics said its Sinton, Texas, mill coming online should ship about 1.5 million tons this year.

STLD stock edged higher overnight to 91.60 after a regular-session loss of 0.5%.

STLD stock had finished at an all-time closing high on Tuesday.

STLD, NUE and CLF stocks all scored breakouts in late February or early March, then continued to outperform the market.

Steel stocks are ranked No. 8 among 197 industry groups based on stock performance and momentum. Nucor stock is part of the IBD Leaderboard portfolio of elite stocks, while CLF stock is part of the flagship IBD 50 list.

