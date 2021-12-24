Alcoa Is Heading Higher With an Upside Breakout on the Charts

By
BRUCE KAMICH
AA
In this daily bar chart of AA, below, we can see that prices have broken out on the upside from a three-month plus consolidation pattern that began in early September. Prices are trading above the rising 50-day and the rising 200-day moving average lines.
The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a strong pattern of aggressive buying as its rise started back in the middle of July and has gone on to make a new high to confirm the price gains. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator is bullish.
In this weekly Japanese candlestick chart of AA, below, we can see an impressive rise from the early 2020 nadir. Prices are trading above the rising 40-week moving average line. The weekly OBV line is bullish and so is the trend-following MACD oscillator as it crosses to a new buy signal.
In this daily Point and Figure chart of AA, below, we can see a $74 price target.
In this weekly Point and Figure chart of AA, below, we see a price target in the $92 area.
Get an email alert each time I write an article for Real Money. Click the “+Follow” next to my byline to this article.
If you have questions, please contact us here.
Claudia Bergnaum
Claudia has worked as a journalist for various print-based magazines for more than 5 years. She brings together substantial news pieces from various parts of the US and rest of the World.