Alaska woman shocked to find moose inside her house

He was trying to moose in!

A woman in Alaska recently got a major surprise when she found a moose making itself at home in her house.

Barbara Nickels, of Soldotna, told AllGood News on Wednesday that she often leaves the door cracked so her dog, Jesse, can get out.

But when she went to close the door after Jesse returned from his jaunt one day, Nickels said, she found that her pet brought a large moose back in with him.

“I think I stared at it for three or four second before it dawned on me – yes, he’s in the house,” she said of finding the animal in her living room.

Photos from the bizarre visit show the hoofed animal strolling past the kitchen and making a beeline for some indoor plants.

“That moose didn’t have a care in the world,” Nickels said.

Video footage from the incident shows a police officer trying to dissuade the moose with a taser before eventually shouting to help encourage the creature to move along.

The moose was eventually escorted out by police. Facebook / Barbara Nickels

“He did manage to get a two-foot vine of my plant to take to go,” Nickels remembered ruefully.

The moose spent several more minutes staring at Nickels’ home and nibbling on some outdoor greenery before walking away.

“We told [Jesse the dog] he has to ask first before inviting company in,” Nickels joked.