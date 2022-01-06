Alaska teen who abandoned baby found by cops

The mother who abandoned her newborn baby in a cardboard box in the bitter Alaskan cold has been located by authorities, Alaska State Troopers confirmed on Wednesday.

Police say the mother — who was identified as a teenager — was taken to a Fairbanks-area hospital for evaluation and medical care, according to Troopers spokesperson Tim DeSpain.

“The mother is cooperative and at this time, her well-being and medical treatment is the priority,” DeSpain wrote in an email.

The baby was found wrapped in blankets inside of a cardboard box in Fairbanks on New Year’s Eve when temperatures were in the single digits with a wind chill of 12 below. The infant was left with a gut-wrenching note from the mother, which said the child’s parents and grandparents could not afford to feed him.

Fairbanks resident Roxy Lane posted a video on social media of the note and the baby that has since been taken down. She said she found the child near a row of mailboxes.

The baby was found in a cardboard box in in negative 12 degree temperatures. Facebook

The note, written from the child’s perspective, began with “Please help me!!!”

“I was born today on December 31, 2021 (at) 6 a.m. I was born 12 weeks premature,” the note read. “My mom was 28 weeks when she had me. My parents and grandparents don’t have food or money to raise me. They NEVER wanted to do this to me.

“My mom is so sad to do this,” the note continued. “Please take me and find me a LOVING FAMILY. My parents are begging whoever finds me. My name is Teshawn.”

Troopers said in Wednesday’s statement that they are investigating “the circumstances surrounding the baby being abandoned” and that “no criminal charges have been filed at this time.”

The baby was left with a note saying that their parents and grandparents didn’t have the money to provide for them. facebook

Alaska’s safe haven law allows parents to legally surrender an infant under certain conditions, such as leaving the baby in the custody of someone such as a peace officer, doctor, hospital employee or firefighter — or with someone they believe would provide appropriate care. The law applies to babies younger than 21 days old.