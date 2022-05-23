Alaska Airlines Shames Another Woman, Tells Her To Cover Up ‘Inappropriate’ Top

Yet again Alaska Airlines shames another woman based on an airport outfit choice which made headlines this week. This time, the airline asked a woman to cover up her ‘inappropriate’ top and shorts.

One passenger found herself being shamed by an Alaska Airlines flight attendant and decided to insist she boards the plane. On this occasion, the passenger took to TikTok (@badbish1078) and posted a video of her sitting on the plane with the caption: “Alaska Airlines just told me I had to ‘cover up’ if I wanted to get on the plane”. She also states proudly that she “said no”. In the video the TikToker pans down to reveal the outfit deemed ‘inappropriate’: a tank top and a pair of denim shorts.

Many TikTok users commented under the post to reveal their outrage. One wrote “#CancelAlaskaAirlines’ to express the disbelief in the situation.

In an online statement, Alaska Airlines said that “[t]he dress code on both Alaska and Horizon is casual, and the requirement is simply a neat and well-groomed appearance. Clothing that is soiled or tattered and bare feet are never acceptable.”

The statement continues: “You are expected to use good judgment, but customer service agents will have the final authority to refuse travel for inappropriate attire or appearance.”

Later a spokesperson for the airline shared that an investigation was going to be launched concerning the alleged incident. Alaska Airlines shames the passenger even though her outfit does not breach the given dress code policy.

“Alaska does not have a dress code policy that would prohibit this guest’s attire. We are sorry this guest felt uncomfortable and are looking into the incident to learn more.” continued the spokesperson.

