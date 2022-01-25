Alana Haim On Her 1970s Fashion Sense [Podcast] – The Hamden Journal

On today’s Crew Call we speak with 2x Oscar-winning costume designer Mark Bridges on his latest 1970s Paul Thomas Anderson reteam, Licorice Pizza, and the pic’s breakout actress, Alana Haim, on her character’s get-up for a carefree, hot summer stretch in the San Fernando Valley, 51 years ago.

Bridges, who previously won Best Achievement in Costume Design for Anderson’s The Phantom Thread in 2018, makes his third trip to the ’70s with Anderson here after 2014’s Inherent Vice (which also earned the designer an Oscar nom) and 1997’s Boogie Nights.

While one of Anderson’s directions to achieve a natural look entailed the young actors not wearing make-up (Why would they? It’s a balmy summer in the valley and kids are running around), he also wanted the costumes to have a lived-in look, almost slept-in with the actors encouraged to take their costumes home after a day’s shoot.

Big dress collars, floral prints, dirty jeans, and rubies and reds were part of Haim’s closet for her on-screen persona, and we discuss how Bridges and her came to that approach.

In addition, Haim shares with us how Anderson, who previously shot music videos for her band, ‘Haim’, came to work with the 8x Oscar nominated filmmaker on the big screen.