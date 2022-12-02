Alan Heim Re-elected President Of Editors Guild After Running Unopposed – The Hamden Journal

Alan Heim has been re-elected president of the Motion Picture Editors Guild, IATSE Local 700. Heim, who ran unopposed, has been president of the guild since January 2014. He won an Academy Award for editing All That Jazz and was Oscar-nominated for Network.

All of the guild’s other incumbent officers were also re-elected, including Vice President F. Hudson Miller, 2nd Vice President Louis Bertini, Secretary Sharon Smith Holley and Sergeant at Arms Bill Elias, all of whom also ran unopposed. Treasurer Rachel Igel was also re-elected in a race against Glenn T. Morgan.

A total of 1,434 ballots were returned, out of 8,986 mailed out – a turnout of 16%, which is one percentage point lower than last year.

“Voting is one of the most essential parts of unionism,” Heim said in a statement. “Thanks to all the members who exercised their democratic responsibilities, and congratulations to all the folks who will be starting board service or are returning for more. It is our honor to serve our 9,000 members in post-production and across all job categories.”

Seven newcomers have been elected to the guild’s 52-person board. They are Ashley McKinney, Emma DuPell, Gavin Segall-Abrams, Meg Reticker, Dr. Erin Michael Rettig, Nicole A. Fletcher and Matt Klimek.

Several long-time directors, meanwhile, will be exiting, including Morgan, Sidney Wolinksy, Robert L. “Bubba” Nichols, Craig Eustis, Damian Begley, John Morris, Joe Birkman, and Frank Delgado Jr.

Here are the winning board candidates by category:

Assistant Editor

Ashley McKinney

Emma DuPell

Gavin Segall-Abrams

Eastern Region

|Meg Reticker

Tamar Bihari

Andrew Timm

Editor

Nancy Richardson

Shiran Carolyn Amir

Lisa Zeno Churgin

Dorian Harris

Erik C. Andersen

Engineer

Dr. Erin Michael Rettig

Re-Recording Mixer

Lora Hirschberg

Sound Editor

Nicole A. Fletcher

Jerry Ross

Matt Klimek