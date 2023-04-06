Alan Dershowitz predicts Donald Trump will be convicted

Celebrity lawyer Alan Dershowitz predicted that former President Donald Trump will “probably” be convicted of the 34 criminal charges he faces in left-leaning New York – but that the conviction could ultimately be tossed out on appeal.

Dershowitz, 84, made the remarks during an appearance on “The Charlie Kirk Show” this week, shortly after Trump, 76, pleaded not guilty to over 30 felony counts of falsifying business records in the Manhattan Supreme Court.

“I don’t think I could get this case dismissed,” Dershowitz, who represented Trump during his first impeachment trial, told Kirk.

“I don’t think that if you had the best lawyers in the history of the world – Abraham Lincoln and John Marshall – a New York City judge would dismiss this case, because that New York City judge’s life would be over.

“Everybody would point to him the way they pointed to me when I defended Trump: ‘Oh my God, there’s the man who helped Trump get free.’”





Donald Trump pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges this week. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

The former Harvard Law School professor said that his former client would “probably” be convicted by a “New York jury who voted for [DA Alvin Bragg] and voted for ‘get Trump.’”

“It will be reversed on appeal, it will never be affirmed all the way up to the Supreme Court,” he predicted.

“But Bragg is going to be popular, and he’ll probably win this case — unless there is a change of venue.”





Dershowitz is no stranger to controversial cases. Rumble/The Post Millennial Live

Trump himself has repeatedly slammed the charges stemming from alleged hush money payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels as a “witch hunt.”

His attorneys, including firebrand Joe Tacopina, have also vowed to fight the accusations.

In an interview with “CBS Mornings” on Wednesday, Tacopina insisted that the charges would be tossed out.





Trump has insisted that the charges against him are a “witch hunt.” REUTERS

“I mean, this is not a game. You’re charging the [former] president of the United States with crimes, crimes that will never be sustained in a court of law because they don’t exist,” he scoffed.

Dershowitz is famously no stranger to controversial cases: In addition to serving as part of O.J. Simpson’s “Dream Team,” he also helped negotiate the no-prosecution deal that allowed billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein to avoid prison in 2006.

Trump is due back in court on Dec. 4.