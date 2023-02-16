Alan Carr Lands BBC Primetime Quiz ‘Picture Slam’ – The Hamden Journal

Alan Carr has landed his first primetime quiz show for the BBC, a picture format in which contestants correctly identify images.

The RuPaul’s Drag Race UK judge is hosting Picture Slam from Ben Shephard and Ed De Burgh’s Triple Brew Media and OMG Scotland.

Teams will be presented with a board full of images that they need to correctly identify against the clock. If they clear a full board with correct answers for a ‘Picture Slam’ they’ll receive a cash bonus. Only the team who makes it to the final will take home any of their banked cash and, if they can find all the required pictures, they’ll take home the jackpot of up to £10,000 ($12,100).

Filming begins at the new Pacific Quay Studios in Glasgow later this year.

Carr has never hosted a BBC Saturday quiz before and the news will throw doubts over the future of his ITV entertainment show Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, a collection of gameshows mainly from the Fremantle catalog. Carr is also starring in ITV sitcom Changing Ends, based on his life as the son of a lower league football manager.

“Alan is the perfect fit for a game that will have the whole family shouting at the TV,” said De Burgh and Shephard, whose label is backed by Objective Media Group and All3Media. “It’s fun and addictive and appeals to viewers of all ages.”

Executive producers are Julie Kelling, De Burgh and Shephard for Triple Brew Media and Toby Stevens for OMG Scotland. Adeel Amini is the series producer. Commissioning editor for the BBC is Neil McCallum and the series will be distributed by All3media International.