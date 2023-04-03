Alabama’s Justin Eboigbe fully cleared after season-ending neck injury

Alabama senior defensive lineman is one step closer to getting back onto the field after he tweeted that he’s fully cleared and healthy on Monday.

Eboigbe suffered a season-ending neck injury last season after appearing in the first four games of the 2022 campaign. In October, Alabama head coach Nick Saban said the lineman underwent a procedure to “enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future.

Prior to his injury, Eboigbe recorded 11 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and two quarterback hurries. The Forest Park, Georgia native has played in 42 games during his Alabama career registering 59 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and two sacks.