Alabama’s defense looks to slow down LSU’s dual-threat QB Jayden Daniels

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama has faced its fair share of talented quarterbacks in 2022. Of the team’s five SEC opponents, the Crimson Tide faced three of the conference’s top-five quarterbacks in terms of total offense.

On Saturday, it will face the fourth signal-caller in the top echelon of offensive production in LSU’s Jayden Daniels. The Arizona State transfer averages 292 yards of total offense while leading the SEC in rushing yards by a quarterback with 524.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban mentioned how difficult it is to prepare for a true dual-threat quarterback this week.

“I think it’s very challenging to play against quarterbacks who are dual-threat-type of guys, and this is obviously going to be a big challenge for us,” Saban said. “… You just can’t rush and think you’re going to get a sack and get pushed by the quarterback and then he’s going to have lanes to run in. So all of these things are going to be real points of emphasis for us all week long so that we have a chance to contain a guy that’s a very good passer but he can also beat you with his feet.”

The Crimson Tide defense struggled to contain the prior two dual-threat quarterbacks allowing 377 and 569 total yards to Arkansas’ KJ Jefferson and Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker, respectively.

Daniels is cut from the same proverbial cloth as Jefferson and Hooker, throwing for 1,812 yards, 12 touchdowns and only one interception while completing 69.9 percent of his passes. While he’s proficient as a passer, the junior also averages more than 65 yards on the ground per game.

“I think that it’s something where the emphasis has to be on all 11 guys really doing what they need to do, whether it’s pass rush lanes, whether it’s how you cover people, keeping contain of the quarterback, keep him in the pocket,” Saban said. “Even when he steps up, you can retrace the rush, so there’s a lot of elements to doing this.”

Against Ole Miss, Daniels had his best game of the season passing for 248 yards and two touchdowns along with 121 rushing yards and three scores. That ability to extend plays made it difficult for the Rebels’ secondary to cover the Tiger wide receivers something that Kool-Aid McKinstry noted this week, saying Alabama will have to “plaster your guy no matter what.”

Along with having to cover longer, Henry To’oTo’o highlighted the importance of tackling and other minute details will be crucial for Alabama in its night-time matchup with LSU.

“I think Jayden’s gonna be a huge problem for us this weekend, being able to scheme up for him and being able to tackle him in space. But I’m super excited about him,” To’oTo’o said. “He’s definitely one of those quarterbacks you’ve gotta prepare for and you’ve gotta tackle well. You’ve gotta practice well to be able to go against a guy like that. But we have a great scout team to prepare us for him, and we’re gonna be ready for this week.”