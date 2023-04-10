Alabama’s defense depth tested in first spring scrimmage

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Spring scrimmages mean early opportunities for young players to make an impact and a way for a team to build early depth for the fall.

Alabama did both during its first scrimmage on Friday, on defense as it was missing four starters.

“We really wanted to evaluate how guys competed, what their effort was, what kind of mental and physical toughness did they play with, how accountable could they be to go out there and do their job,” Alabama head coach Nick Saban said. “I think first scrimmage, that’s something we really wanted to see. I like the progress the team is making. We’re not satisfied with where we are, but we’re not displeased with the progress that we’re making. I think the key is to look at this film and everybody learn and grow from the experience and improve so we do things a little more consistently in the next scrimmage.”

Saban said Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson had their highlights as the offense “played great.” With the offense finding success, that means the defense wasn’t playing up to par a note that Saban highlighted after the scrimmage. Of the things the unit struggled with, Saban noted it didn’t generate enough turnovers.

With Kool-Aid McKinstry, Chris Braswell, Dallas Turner and Deontae Lawson all missing Friday’s scrimmage, Saban noted the team’s lack of leadership on the field.

“We certainly miss their presence out there,” Saban said. “I think that’s one of the biggest things right now is the guys that would be some of the best leaders are not guys that are being able to participate. But the good news is the other guys that play with them and behind them are getting a world of experience, which is gonna be very beneficial to them in their development.”

Speaking of guys taking full advantage of their new opportunities, five-star safety Caleb Downs is “doing well for a young guy,” according to Saban. Downs along with Jeremiah Alexander, Keanu Koht and Quandarrius Robinson were highlighted as players who played well with their increased roles.

It wasn’t all just the young guys who made an impact on Friday. Justin Eboigbe played mostly on third down after getting the all-clear to return to the field. With McKinstry out, Malachi Moore saw time at both STAR and corner alongside Terrion Arnold. Moore’s move to the outside for some reps gave Earl Little II and Arnold the chance to play STAR as well.

Regardless of the unit’s struggles, Saban said seeing players fill in different roles is the next step toward a deep roster.

“I think that’s sort of the next step in the progression of being able to play winning football is being able to go out there and have enough confidence in yourself and understand the system well enough that you can go apply it to whatever multiple sort of shows up,” Saban said. “I think competing in the scrimmage is an opportunity for guys to say, ‘Hey, I can be accountable to do my job, I know what I’m supposed to do, when I’m supposed to slant and get a gap, I know what I’m supposed to do when it’s a certain protection as an offensive lineman or running back. But I got to figure it out. I got to understand the concepts and be able to go execute it, recognize what’s happening, have the right eye control and have the discipline to execute it on a consistent basis.'”