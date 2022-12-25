Alabama’s Christmas Wish List, presented by Tide Illustrated

It’s Christmas, so it is typically time with family, an opportunity to enjoy loved ones, and in some cases, an exchange of gifts. This holiday season, the Tide Illustrated staff wanted to compile a few Alabama fan wishes for Christmas for next season. Alabama just finished a massive haul for 2023, but as we all know, recruiting and college football season never stops, so neither do we. Here is a look at the Tide Illustrated Christmas Wish List:

1. Bill O’Brien improving his play-calling or simply a change altogether. Our very own Tony Tsoukalas wrote about a potential change, as O’Brien potentially prepares to move on. It seemed a common narrative from Alabama fans that the offensive play-calling could’ve been better during the past two seasons. Now that Bryce Young’s time in Tuscaloosa is all but finished, it will be interesting to see the offensive game plan.

Photo by Roll Bama Roll

2. Finding a starting Quarterback quickly I think 1 & 2 directly intertwine, and if O’Brien moves on will play a role in the current development within the roster. Alabama is set to return several prospects at the Quarterback position (Ty Simpson, Jalen Milroe, Eli Holstein), with Dylan Lonergan set to get on campus in short order. It should be a stiff battle heading into camp, with Simpson said to have more upside, while Milroe has game experience, starting against Texas A&M last season. Another option could be Alabama dipping into the Transfer Portal for Quarterback play, but it doesn’t seem the likeliest of options unless the right name enters.

3. Reload on Defense The Alabama defense returned their fair share of talent last season; that said, there were times when the defense wasn’t quite playing to the level we’ve grown accustomed to. With a historic addition for the Tide in the 2023 class, there’s expected to be a solid mix of depth, competition, and potential starters. Players like Keon Keeley, James Smith, Qua Russaw, Justin Jefferson, Caleb Downs, and Desmond Ricks should all get their crack at contributing, with others in the class vying for their opportunities.

Photo by The Athletic

4. Another No.1 ranked recruiting class It was slow and steady for the Tide until around July; things got crazy. Alabama always recruits well, but the way this class came together had old-school Nick Saban recruiting vibes to it. They closed on three Five-Star recruits (Kadyn Proctor, Desmond Ricks, and Keon Keeley) in three weeks paired with adding two in-state highly coveted Four-Stars (James Smith and Qua Russaw) on signing day, along with keeping another in-state prospect who was being courted by multiple programs (Tony Mitchell). Alabama jumped into the driver’s seat in October and never looked back, earning the honor of being the nation’s top class filling multiple needs in the process. This group seems hungry and ready to prove a point; if they come in playing that way…the opportunities are endless.