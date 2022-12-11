Alabama WR Traeshon Holden commits to Oregon

Traeshon Holden is headed out West. After entering on the NCAA transfer portal on Dec. 5, the junior receiver announced his commitment to Oregon on Sunday night.

Holden becomes the second of Alabama’s 12 transfer portal entrants to commit to a new school, joining offensive lineman Tanner Bowles, who announced his transfer to Kentucky last week.

Holden finished the regular season with 25 receptions for 331 yards and six touchdowns. In his 29 games with Alabama, he has 570 yards and seven touchdowns on 56 receptions.

Holden, a Kissimmee, Fla., native, came to Alabama as the No. 46 receiver and No. 245 player in the 2020 class.