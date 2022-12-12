Alabama WR Aaron Anderson enters the transfer portal

Alabama is getting set to lose its fourth wide receiver as true freshman Aaron Anderson entered the transfer portal on Monday Tide illustrated confirmed.

Anderson becomes the 13th Alabama player to enter the transfer portal, joining defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham, kicker Jack Martin, running back Trey Sanders, defensive back Khyree Jackson, offensive linemen Damieon George, Tanner Bowles, Javion Cohen, Tommy Brockermeyer and Amari Kight and wide receivers Christian Leary, Traeshon Holden and JoJo Earle.

The true freshman appeared in one game with the Crimson Tide, battling a knee injury he suffered in the offseason, but didn’t record any stats in his lone appearance against Austin Peay.

The former four-star wide receiver was the No. 21 player in the class of 2022 and was the No. 3 player at his position.

With Anderson gone, Alabama’s wideouts include Jermaine Burton, Ja’Corey Brooks, Tyler Harrell, Thaiu Jones-Bell, Isaiah Bond, Shazz Preston, Kendrick Law, Kobe Prentice and Emmanuel Henderson Jr.