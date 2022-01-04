Alabama vs Georgia, North Dakota State vs Montana State

College football expert picks, CFP National Championship: Georgia vs Alabama, FCS National Championship: Montana State vs North Dakota State

* next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover.

Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction

– CFN Predictions & Game Previews

FCS National Championship: Montana State vs North Dakota State

12:00, ESPN2

Line: North Dakota State -7, o/u: 47.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: NDSU

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com NDSU

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: NDSU

Pete Fiutak, CFN: NDSU*

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: NDSU

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: NDSU

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: NDSU*

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: NDSU

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN NDSU

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com NDSU

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: NDSU

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: NDSU

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Montana State

CONSENSUS PICK: NDSU

College Football National Championship Expert Picks

FCS NDSU vs Montana St | Total Alabama vs Georgia

CFP Alabama vs Georgia | Total Bowl Results So Far

CFP National Championship Point Total: Georgia vs Alabama

8:00, ESPN

Line: Georgia -3, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Under

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Over

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Over

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Under

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Over

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Over

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Under

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Under

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Over

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Over

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Over

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Over

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Over

CONSENSUS PICK: Over

CFP National Championship: Georgia vs Alabama

8:00, ESPN

Line: Georgia -3, o/u: 52.5

Gill Alexander, VSIN: Alabama

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com Alabama

Jeff Feyerer, CFN: Alabama

Pete Fiutak, CFN: Georgia

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com: Alabama

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com: Georgia

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com: Alabama

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com: Georgia

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN Alabama

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com: Alabama

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com: Alabama

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com: Alabama

Clucko the Chicken, CFN: Alabama

CONSENSUS PICK: Alabama

Expert Bowl Picks Results

Gill Alexander, VSIN

SU: 16 – 19 ATS 15 – 20

Eric Bolin, RazorbacksWire.com

SU: 23 – 13 ATS 18 – 18

Patrick Conn, LSUTigersWire.com

SU: 17 – 19 ATS 16 – 20

Adam Dubbin, GatorsWire.com

SU: 19 – 17 ATS 15 – 21

Jeff Feyerer, CFN

SU: 18 – 18 ATS 16 – 20

Pete Fiutak, CFN

SU: 20 – 16 ATS 15 – 21

Dan Harralson, VolsWire.com

SU: 19 – 17 ATS 17 – 19

Phil Harrison, BuckeyesWire.com

SU: 19 – 17 ATS 17 – 19

Jeremy Mauss, MWwire.com

SU: 22 – 14 ATS 21 – 15

Kevin McGuire, NittanyLionsWire.com

SU: 18 – 18 ATS 21 – 15

Zac Neel, DucksWire.com

SU: 21 – 15 ATS 19 – 17

Big Game Ben Niewoehner, CFN

SU: 20 – 16 ATS 18 – 18

Johnny Rosenstein, SportsBookWire.com

SU: 15 – 21 ATS 16 – 20

Nick Shepkowski, FightingIrishWire.com:

SU: 19 – 17 ATS 21 – 15

Scott Steehn, WinnersandWhiners.com

SU: 18 – 18 ATS 16 – 20

Joe Vitale, UGAWire.com

SU: 22 – 14 ATS 19 – 17

Clucko the Chicken, CFN

SU: 19 – 17 ATS 17 – 19

CONSENSUS PICK

SU: 17 – 19 ATS 15 – 21





