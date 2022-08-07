Alabama town abolishes police department over cop’s slavery text

A small Alabama town disbanded its police department over a racist text message allegedly sent by an officer on the force, according to a report.

The Vincent city council voted to shutter the department and sack Police Chief James Srygley and Assistant Chief John L. Gross on Thursday during a heated meeting, AL.com reported.

“We passed a resolution with intent to pass an ordinance to disband the police department,” Mayor James Latimore said.

The move comes after city officials confirmed a racist text by an officer that surfaced on social media last week, the outlet reported.

Assistant Chief John L. Gross was fired after a Vincent city council meeting. Lemuel Goss/Facebook

The unidentified cop allegedly texted, “What do y’all call a pregnant slave? … BOGO Buy one, get one free,” the report said.

The town – which has a population of less than 2,000 people – won’t be left without any law enforcement as its county Sheriff’s Office has said it will step up to help.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said it condemns the officers and it “stands with the City of Vincent in providing emergency law enforcement related service to the citizens [of Vincent] at this time,” the outlet reported, citing a release from the office.

City officials reportedly confirmed a police officer sent the text message. WBRC

During Thursday’s meeting City Councilman Corey Abrams said: “this has torn this community apart. It doesn’t matter what color we are as long as we do right by people.”