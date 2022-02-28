Alabama recalls man’s ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ license plate

The state of Alabama is pumping the brakes on a man’s “Let’s Go Brandon” license plate — insisting the crude catchphrase targeting President Biden isn’t fit for the road.

Nathan Kirk, of Oneonta, received a letter from the Alabama Department of Revenue’s Motor Vehicle Division earlier this month citing the “objectionable language” of his personalized plate, the Trussville Tribune reported.

“Registration for this personalized license plate message will not be issued/renewed,” the letter stated, adding that the “LGBF JB” needed to be surrendered within 10 days or Kirk’s registration would be revoked.

“It’s been on the road for a month, and it was approved a long time ago – it was approved immediately when I bought it,” Kirk told the newspaper Friday. “They didn’t have any issue taking the six or $700 it cost from me.”

Kirk said that the department’s decision is suppressing his First Amendment rights. Courtesy of Nathan Kirk

Since the acronym on the yellow “Don’t Tread on Me” personalized plate leaves something to the imagination, Kirk said he doesn’t understand the issue.

“It’s 100 percent suppression of First Amendment rights,” Kirk told the Tribune. “It could stand for anything; I just kind of like those letters. I could get the letters FFFFFF, and it could stand for anything.”

Kirk can seek an appeal from the agency regarding the denial, according to the letter. A message seeking comment from Alabama’s Department of Revenue was not immediately returned Monday.

“Let’s Go Brandon” has become a popular swipe at President Joe Biden. Keiko Hiromi/AFLO / SplashNews.com

Kirk, who owns a gun store in Oneonta, said he’s considering taking legal action to keep the offending plate, AL.com reported.

“Nothing about it is right,” Kirk said of the letter he got Friday. “Someone at Montgomery, I’m assuming, doesn’t like it and now they’re throwing a fit.”

The letter notified Kirk that his silver Ford F-150 truck — which is registered in his wife’s name — could be outfitted with an alternative plate for no extra charge.

“The Alabama Department of Revenue, Motor Vehicle Division, has determined the above referenced license plate contains objectionable language which is considered by the Department to be offensive to the peace and dignity of the State of Alabama,” the notice reads.

The “Let’s Go Brandon” phrase took off in October when an NBC reporter interviewing NASCAR’s Brandon Brown mistook the crowd’s vulgar “F–k Joe Biden” chant as praise for the driver. It went viral in days, spawning signs, apparel and rap songs featuring the slogan popular with conservatives and critics of President Biden.

“My point is, it’s letters,” Kirk said regarding the plate, which he ordered in October. “It could be my kid’s initials. It could be my grandmother or grandfather. It’s just letters. It doesn’t spell anything.”

Kirk said he has other supporters in Blount County who want to see him fight the revocation in court as far as possible.

“Most people only think it’s free speech if it only represents a certain aspect of the country or a certain portion of the country, and that’s not what the First Amendment is about,” Kirk told AL.com. “I have the right to put a tag on my vehicle and it can say what I want it to say.”