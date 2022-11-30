Alabama OL Tanner Bowles enters the transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Tanner Bowles entered the transfer portal on Wednesday.

Bowles, a redshirt junior, served as the third-string center behind Seth McLaughlin and Darrian Dalcourt this season. He is the second offensive lineman and the seventh member of the Crimson Tide to enter the transfer portal since the beginning of the season.

He joins kicker/punter Jack Martin, defensive lineman Braylon Ingrham, running back Trey Sanders, cornerback Khyree Jackson and offensive lineman Dameion George Jr.

The lineman has played 86 snaps in 16 games with the Crimson Tide. Bowles saw his most consistent action this season, appearing in all 11 games playing on offense and special teams.

Coming out of high school, Bowles was rated as the No. 10 player in Kentucky.