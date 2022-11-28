Alabama OL Damieon George enters the transfer portal

Alabama offensive lineman Damieon George Jr. is set to depart the Crimson Tide. The junior announced Monday that he is entering the NCAA transfer portal with two years of eligibility remaining.

George, 6-foot-6, 333 pounds, was the 41st-rated tackle in the 2020 recruiting class. The Texas native saw action in 17 games with the Crimson Tide, including 12 games in the 2021 season. He garnered three starts that season which included two SEC games in Arkansas and Auburn.