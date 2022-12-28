Alabama OC Bill O’Brien reacts to Patriots rumors ahead of Sugar Bowl originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots need a real offensive coordinator to fix their ailing offense and help starting quarterback Mac Jones develop into the best version of himself.

One of the best options for that role is Bill O’Brien, who knows the Patriots organization well from his time in New England from 2007 through 2011, including one season as offensive coordinator in 2011.

O’Brien currently works for the University of Alabama as its offensive coordinator. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport recently reported that O’Brien is emerging as a “strong option” to become the Patriots next OC. NBC Sports Boston’s Tom E. Curran added further reporting on Tuesday night’s “Quick” Slants”.

O’Brien was asked about his future on Wednesday during a press conference before Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State on Saturday.

“The focus for me, and this coaching staff, and these players, has really been on these games that we’re playing,” O’Brien said. “This game coming up, the games we’ve played this year, the games we played last year. I think those things — almost every year I’ve been in coaching, at least over the last 12 years for me, have come up a lot. And those are things that are addressed after the season.

“We are very focused on this game. We’ve been very focused on every game we’ve played this year and last year. It’s kinda that time of the year when these things come up. I haven’t spoken to anybody in New England since probably last April when I went by and saw those guys while I was up there. I wish them well in however many games they have left, but we’re very focused on this game and coaching this team to the best of our abilities.”

The Patriots offense has been a disaster throughout the 2022 season with Matt Patricia serving as the play-caller and de facto offensive coordinator, while Joe Judge has been working with Jones and rookie Bailey Zappe as the quarterbacks coach.

These offensive struggles are the main reason why the Patriots are 7-8 entering Week 17 and have a slim chance to reach the AFC playoffs. There’s a decent amount of talent on this Patriots offense. They just need an offensive coordinator capable of unlocking that potential. O’Brien has a proven track record at the NFL and college levels, and his familiarity with the Patriots makes him an ideal candidate for the job.