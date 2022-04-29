Alabama murder suspect, sheriff’s deputy both go missing

A manhunt is underway in Alabama after a man charged with murder and a sheriff’s deputy transporting him to court went missing on Friday morning.

Inmate Casey Cole White and Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Director of Corrections Vicki White were last seen at about 9:30 a.m. when they left the detention center for a court appearance, the sheriff’s office said.

The two are not related, WVTM reported.

The vehicle used for the transport was found in a shopping center parking lot in Florence, officials said.

The sheriff’s office said it was not aware that the pair were missing until 3:30 p.m.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to determine where they may have gone.

Casey White is charged with the murder of Connie Ridgeway at her Rogersville home in 2015, according to court documents obtained by WVTM.