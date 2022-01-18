Alabama man kills mom with ninja sword, injures disabled uncle: cops

An Alabama man killed his mom with a ninja sword and injured his brother and disabled uncle in a gruesome attack, authorities said.

Damien Washam, 23, allegedly unleashed on his relatives at their home in Semmes, just outside Mobile, on Sunday night.

He is accused of fatally stabbing his mother, Helen Nettles Washam, 61, with a “ninja-style” sword he had recently bought, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said.

Washam allegedly stabbed his mother Helen Nettles Washam in their home before attacking his other relatives. Facebook/Helen Nettles Washam

The suspect then allegedly used the sword to slash his 52-year-old uncle, George Washington Nettles, in the face and slice his brother Desmon’s wrist.

Washam fled the home immediately after the attack but was nabbed a short time later following a police chase, authorities said.

Officers deployed spike strips to stop his car but they had to use a taser to apprehend Washam after he tried to flee on foot, authorities said.

Washam’s uncle George Washington Nettles was hospitalized with severe lacerations and his brother Desmon was treated at the crime scene. Mobile County Sheriff’s Office

The sword he used in the attack was recovered in the front seat of his car.

When authorities scoured Washam’s home, they found his mother already dead.

His uncle was rushed to a nearby hospital with severe lacerations to his face, while the suspect’s brother underwent treatment at the scene.

Washam fled the scene and was arrested after a police chase. Facebook/Helen Nettles Washam

Washam was also treated briefly in hospital for non-life-threatening injuries, according to authorities.

He is set to be charged with murder, attempted murder, assault and eluding officers when he is released.