Alabama LG Javion Cohen set to enter NCAA transfer portal

Alabama starting offensive lineman Javion Cohen is set to enter the NCAA transfer, he announced through social media Sunday night. The junior has started 25 games at left guard for the Crimson Tide over the past two years, including 11 this season.

Cohen, 6-foot-4, 305 pounds, registered an 80.5 pass-blocking grade and a 68.9 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus this season. According to the service, he has allowed just six pressures and no sacks over 337 pass-blocking snaps.

Alabama was already set to lose three senior starters in left tackle Tyler Steen, center Darrian Dalcourt and right guard Emil Ekiyor as well as graduate reserve Kendall Randolph. Tanner Bowles and Damieon George Jr. are already in the transfer portal.

Cohen becomes the ninth player to announce his intention to transfer from Alabama since the beginning of the season, Bowles and George as well as receivers Christian Leary and Traeshon Holden, running back Trey Sanders, cornerback Khyree Jackson, defensive lineman Braylon Ingrahaham and kicker/punter Jack Martin.