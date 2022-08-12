Alabama lands commitment from massive 2023 OT Miles McVay

The Alabama coaching staff usually signs five to six offensive linemen in each recruiting cycle. The Crimson Tide are well on their way to doing so for the 2023 recruiting class. Before today, there were three offensive linemen committed in the ’23 class. That number increased to four as highly-coveted offensive tackle Miles McVay announced that he was committed to Alabama.

The news is no surprise as the Crimson Tide has held a substantial lead, according to On3’s RPM. They had been the favorite to land McVay for quite some time.

While McVay is now committed to the Crimson Tide, he has set an official visit with Florida for October 14-15. Although it isn’t likely that McVay will flip, it is still something to keep an eye on.

When asked about why he chose Alabama by On3’s Hayes Fawcett, here is what McVay had to say:

“What really stood out to me was the culture of the team,” McVay said. “It really reminded me so much of East Saint Louis. Just the work you have to put in to be the best you can be it’s just like being at east side.”

He has also drawn relatively impressive comparisons to offensive tackles in the NFL. 247Sports’ Allen Trieu compared the Illinois native to Kansas City Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown. Moreover, here is what he had to say about McVay’s skillset:

Has competed at the varsity level and against top camp competition since very early in his career. Owns a large frame with good wing-span. Technically advanced from a young age. Plays with a sturdy base and has the natural power and strength to where he is tough to bull-rush, but he is also skilled enough as a pass protector to handle speed rushers. We would like to see him continue to manage his weight and keep working on his lateral movement. But he has the size and technical savvy to be a starter, likely at right tackle, for a high-major program. He has proven himself at camps and at East St. Louis and has a chance to play beyond college especially if he takes to a college S&C program.

Roll Tide Wire takes a look at Miles McVay’s recruiting profile.

Rankings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 – 4 27 Rivals 4 102 1 9 ESPN 4 135 2 15 On3 Recruiting 4 – 6 33 247 Composite 4 186 2 19

Vitals

Hometown East Saint Louis, Illinois Projected Position Offensive tackle Height 6-6 Weight 358 Class 2023

Recruiting

Landed an offer from Alabama on June 19, 2021

Took an official visit to Alabama on October 7, 2022

Other offers

Michigan State

Florida

Oregon

Missouri

Texas A&M

Jackson State

