Alabama Judge Nakita Blocton removed from bench

An Alabama judge who called her fellow jurists “Uncle Tom” and “heifer,” and who allegedly put her finger on the scales in domestic cases has been yanked from the bench.

A nine-judge panel found that Nakita Blocton, of Jefferson County, Ala., had a history of “inappropriate comments” and, as regarded her staff, a “pattern of abuse,” according to Law & Crime.

That abuse included “excessive, unproductive, and unnecessary nights and weekends” she forced her underlings to work, according to the panel’s Dec. 10 judgment.

Blocton called her fellow jurists “Uncle Tom” and “heifer.” Twitter

And when her actions came under investigation by the state Judicial Inquiry Commission, the disgraced magistrate attempted a coverup, “order[ing] employees to allow her to see their private cellphones so that information that might be relevant to the Commission’s investigation could be deleted,” according to the judgment.

Blocton, who was a circuit judge in the Birmingham court’s domestic relations division, also used fake Facebook accounts “to communicate with litigants in a pending domestic-relations case in an effort to affect the outcome of the case,” according to the judgment.

She threatened one party in a divorce case and provided advice to another through the fake accounts, according to the complaint.

“False Prophet How Much Is Your White Judge Paying You,” she wrote to the disfavored party. “THE DEVIL IS WATCHING YOU.”

She used fake accounts to “friend” divorce lawyers and even leak information on other judges, according to the complaint.

Her attorney, Emory Anthony, told Above the Law: “We were trying to keep her on the bench, and we were disappointed they removed her from the bench.”