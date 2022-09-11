Alabama holds onto No. 1 ranking in coaches poll following upset scare

An upset scare at Texas wasn’t enough to knock Alabama from its place atop the USA TODAY Coaches Polll. Following its 20-19 victory over the Longhorns the Crimson Tide maintained its No. 1 ranking in the poll, narrowly edging out No. 2 Georgia.

Alabama earned 39 of the first-place votes while Georgia (25) and No. 3 Ohio State (1) also received top consideration. Clemson and Michigan rounded out the top five.

Alabama and Georgia were joined by six other SEC schools including No. 10 Kentucky, No. 11 Arkansas, No. 16 Tennessee, No. 17 Ole Miss, No. 21 Florida and No. 22 Texas A&M.

Alabama is set to play at Arkansas (Oct. 1), Tennessee (Oct. 15) and Ole Miss (No. 12) and will host Texas A&M (Oct. 8) as part of its regular-season slate.

The Crimson Tide (2-0) will return home to Bryant-Denny Stadium this week where it will host (1-1) on Saturday at 3 p.m. CT. The game will be televised on SEC Network.

This story will be updated when the Associated Press Top 25 is released.