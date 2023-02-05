Alabama hires Kevin Steele as defensive coordinator

Former Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele has accepted Alabama’s offer to become its next defensive coordinator, Tide Illustrated has learned.

This will be Steele’s third stint in Tuscaloosa as he was Nick Saban’s first defensive coordinator in 2007. Steele also served as Alabama’s director of player personnel in 2013 and coached linebackers and was a special assistant to Saban the next year in 2014.

Steele will take over for Pete Golding who left Alabama to become the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss in January.

This story will be updated