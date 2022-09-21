Alabama football’s 2023 schedule is complete. See the full list of opponents, dates

Grab your calendars for next year: the Alabama football schedule for 2023 is officially set.

Among the highlights: the game against Tennessee in Tuscaloosa is once again in the traditional Third Saturday in October slot, which it returned to in 2022. It wasn’t in that third weekend in 2021. The two rivals will face each other on Oct. 21, 2023. Alabama will also have an unusual September trip to Starkville with a Sept. 30, 2023 matchup with Mississippi State. Alabama and the Bulldogs have never faced each other in September. The series that has gone 106 games dates back to 1896.

The Crimson Tide is set to have four nonconference games: against Texas, Middle Tennessee State, South Florida and Chattanooga. The game against the Longhorns is the second game in a home-and-home series. Alabama played Texas in Week 2 of the 2022 season and beat the Longhorns 20-19 in Austin, Texas.

The South Florida matchup is the first of three scheduled. The Crimson Tide will also face the Bulls on Sept. 7, 2024 and Sept. 12, 2026. One asterisk to all future scheduling is that there could be some shuffling of games once Oklahoma and Texas are added to the SEC. Right now, that is set for 2025, but Alabama is prepared to be nimble if necessary to move nonconference games around. The Crimson Tide built a “good faith” clause into many future game contracts to be able to move the games around if there is conference realignment.

This season, No. 2 Alabama (3-0) is set to play Vanderbilt (3-1) on Saturday (6:30 p.m. CT, SEC Network) at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Alabama’s 2023 schedule includes a trip to Lexington, Kentucky, for an SEC East matchup against Kentucky and Mark Stoops, who has this year’s team off to a 3-0 start and a No. 9 ranking in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll. Stoops also surpassed Paul “Bear” Bryant as Kentucky’s winningest coach after the win over Florida. Stoops has been at Kentucky since 2013 with a 62-53 record heading into Week 4. Bryant went 60-23 with the Wildcats from 1946 to 1953.

Nick Saban is in the middle of his 16th season with Alabama football. He has won six national championships and has a 186-25 record (.882) over his time with the Crimson Tide.

Alabama football schedule 2023

Sept. 2: Middle Tennessee

Sept. 9: Texas

Sept. 16: at South Florida

Sept. 23: Ole Miss

Sept. 30: at Mississippi State

Oct. 7: at Texas A&M

Oct. 14: Arkansas

Oct. 21: Tennessee

Oct. 28: Open

Nov. 4: LSU

Nov. 11: at Kentucky

Nov. 18: Chattanooga

Nov. 25: at Auburn

