Alabama football cornerback Eli Ricks arrested in Mississippi

Alabama football cornerback Eli Ricks was arrested Sunday in Mississippi on charges of speeding, no insurance and possession of marijuana, his first offense.

He was booked by the Jones County Sherriff’s Department at 5:14 p.m., per the department’s arrest database.

Ricks was still in the county jail as of Monday morning. He does not have a bond set because Jones County doesn’t have pre-set bonds. He will have to go to court to have his bond set by a judge. Court is held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ricks transferred to Alabama from LSU this offseason and is expected to competed for a starting job this fall.

During his freshman season in 2020, Ricks was named to the All-SEC second (coaches) and All-Freshman (AP) teams. He also made the AP’s All-America third team.

Ricks only played in six games last season as he dealt with some injuries, tallying 11 tackles, breaking up two passes and intercepting a pass.

Alabama coach Nick Saban said after the A-Day Game that three corners were competing for starting spots in Ricks, Khyree Jackson and Kool-Aid McKinstry.

Ricks played with the second team in the spring game, but Saban said that had more to do with getting all three reps.

“The biggest thing for Eli is learning the system,” Saban said.

Ricks is one of five transfers to join Alabama this offseason in addition to Georgia’s Jermaine Burton, Georgia Tech’s Jahmyr Gibbs, Vanderbilt’s Tyler Steen and Louisville’s Tyler Harrell.

Ricks is from Rancho Cucamonga, Calif., and played at IMG Academy in Florida in high school.

