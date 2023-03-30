Alabama F Brandon Miller declares for 2023 NBA Draft

Alabama forward Brandon Miller has declared for the NBA draft. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Brandon Miller’s time at Alabama is over after one season.

Miller told ESPN on Thursday that he plans to enter the 2023 NBA Draft. Miller was widely viewed as the top NBA Draft prospect in college basketball during the 2022-23 season.

Miller scored 18.8 points per game and grabbed 8.2 rebounds a contest as he played in all 37 of Alabama’s games. Miller didn’t miss a game with the Crimson Tide despite his alleged role in the shooting death of a woman in Tuscaloosa in January.

Jamea Harris was killed on Jan. 15 as Michael Davis allegedly used a gun supplied by former Alabama player Darius Miles to shoot her. Police have said that Miller brought Miles his gun before the shooting occurred, though Miles’ attorney said Miller did not touch the weapon before it was allegedly used in the shooting.

Davis has no affiliation with the basketball team and Miles was kicked off the team after the shooting occurred. Both are facing capital murder charges. Miller, who is not facing any charges, kept playing for the Crimson Tide even after his alleged involvement with the incident became public in February.

Alabama’s decision to continue to play Miller immediately became the biggest story of the college basketball season in the weeks that followed that revelation. Miller led Alabama to both the regular season and SEC tournament titles as the Crimson Tide secured the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament.

Yet Alabama failed to advance to the Elite Eight and was knocked out of the tournament by San Diego State in the Sweet 16. Miller had a poor shooting performance in that game. He was just 3-of-19 from the field and had 9 points.

That wasn’t the only tournament game Miller struggled in. He didn’t score against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the tournament and made just five shots against Maryland in the second round. Overall, Miller shot just 8-of-43 from the field in the three tournament games and was 3-of-19 from behind the 3-point line.

Miller’s draft declaration is wholly expected after he came to Alabama as a five-star prospect in the class of 2022. The Nashville native was ranked as the No. 17 player in the country out of high school and quickly established himself as a top NBA Draft prospect because of his combination of size and outside shooting.

Miller will likely be taken somewhere in the top 10 and could even be a top-five selection. French forward Victor Wembanyama is widely expected to be the top pick in the draft by whichever team wins the draft lottery in June.