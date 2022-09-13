Alabama dogs rescued from roof of doggy day care

These dogs were rescued from a ruff spot.

More than two-dozen pooches were evacuated from an Alabama doggy day care — including some who were taken to the roof — after the facility was overcome by possible chemical fumes, according to reports.

Firefighters in Birmingham, Alabama helped evacuate dogs from a day care center Monday. WBRC

The scary situation unfolded Monday morning when two workers and five dogs at Dogs Days of Birmingham began suffering from breathing issues after a contractor recently put fresh sealant on a concrete floor being redone, said a day care spokesperson.

While small dogs typically housed on the ground floor walked out the front door, 13 larger animals on the second floor were brought to a rooftop play area and then rescued by firefighters with the ladder truck parked next to the building.

Footage from WVTM shows officials in gas masks assisting the dogs.

Four people and 26 dogs were inside the center before the evacuations.

“The humans are all fine. We did take five dogs to the vets as a precaution,” said the company spokesperson, Jay Barrett. “All were cleared and returned to their owners.”

The incident began when staff and pets were apparently sickened by the fumes. WBRC

Firefighters used a ladder truck to rescue dogs from the roof WBRC

Two employees were treated at the scene by paramedics, but turned down a trip to the hospital, the Birmingham News reported. The workers dealt with dizziness and difficulty breathing, the newspaper reported.

“A chemical fume mediation company has been hired to clean the building and we plan to safely reopen on Wednesday,” said Barrett, according to WBRC.

With Post wires