Alabama DL Justin Eboigbe likely won’t return from neck injury this season

Alabama will likely be without one of its veterans on the defensive line for the remainder of the season. During Wednesday’s SEC teleconference Nick Saban provided an update on Justin Eboigbe, stating the senior defender is unlikely to return this season after sustaining a neck injury last month.

“He had a procedure done that would enhance his opportunity to be able to play in the future,” Saban said, “but I don’t think that’s going to come this season.”

Eboigbe played in Alabama’s first four games this season, recording 11 tackles and two quarterback hurries.

