Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding being held in Tuscaloosa County jail on DUI charge

Alabama football defensive coordinator Pete Golding was arrested in the early hours of Thursday morning in Northport, according to Assistant Chief Keith Carpenter, at around 1 a.m. on a DUI charge. No further details have been released regarding the arrest.

Golding has been coaching under Nick Saban for the Capstone since 2018, receiving a promotion to defensive coordinator the following year, following Tosh Lupoi’s departure.

As a defensive coordinator, he helped coach the Tide to a national title in 2020, failing to repeat in a relatively inconsistent year defensively in 2021.

Prior to his present stint with the Crimson Tide, Golding served as defensive coordinator for UTSA from 2016-2017.

There has been no comment from university officials as of the time of this writing.

Golding still remains in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we keep you updated on this developing story.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.