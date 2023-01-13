Alabama DC Pete Golding leaving for same job at Ole Miss

Alabama football will have to find a new defensive coordinator this offseason.

Pete Golding, Alabama’s defensive coordinator for the past five seasons, is leaving to become the defensive coordinator at Ole Miss, Tide Illustrated has learned.

He first arrived in Tuscaloosa as the team’s co-defensive coordinator in 2018 and served as the inside linebackers coach. A year later, Golding became the sole defensive coordinator and stayed in that role until 2022.

Golding had one year left on his contract and during the Sugar Bowl, he maintained that he “absolutely” wanted to stay with Alabama.

Back on Dec. 29, Golding was asked about his long-term plan for his coaching career.

“I don’t really get caught up in it,” Golding said, meeting with reporters for the first time since August. “Obviously I try to be the best coach that I can and the best person I can. I got into coaching to affect young men. You can do that whether you’re a position coach, coordinator or head coach.

“I’m in no rush, I’ve said this before, to be a head coach. There’s a lot more to that. I love game planning. I love being in the room with our guys. Obviously, I have to do a better job of putting them in a better position and continue to coach them better so they have a better product on the field. But, right now, I’m just worried about K-State and getting through this walk-through tomorrow.”