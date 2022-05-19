Alabama coach Nick Saban says Texas A&M bought 2022 recruiting class

Associated Press

Saban calls out Texas A&M for using NIL deals to buy players

Alabama coach Nick Saban called out Texas A&M on Wednesday night for “buying” players in its top-ranked recruiting class with name, image and likeness deals, saying Crimson Tide football players earned more than $3 million last year “the right way.” “I know the consequence is going to be difficult for the people who are spending tons of money to get players,” Saban said while speaking at an event in Birmingham, Alabama, to promote the World Games being held there in July. Made a deal for name, image and likeness.