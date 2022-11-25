Alabama CB Khyree Jackson enters the transfer portal

Jackson has not dressed for Alabama in the past two games. Monday, Nick Saban revealed that the junior was suspended but didn’t specify the reason why.

Jackson has appeared in nine games this season, recording seven stops, including one for a loss. He started the game against Texas before being replaced by Terrion Arnold. Along with his role on defense, Jackson contributed on punt and kickoff coverage as well as the punt return unit.

Jackson transferred to Alabama from East Mississippi Community College in 2021. He recorded seven tackles in two pass breakups over 12 games last season, making his first career start in the national championship game defeat to Georgia.

Jackson is the second player to enter the portal this week after Trey Sanders entered on Tuesday. Alabama has also seen kicker/punter Jack Martin and defensive lineman Brylen Ingraham enter their names in the database this season. None of the Alabama players who have entered the portal have announced their next destination. The Crimson Tide had 18 members in the transfer portal last season.