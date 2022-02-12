Alabama beats Arkansas by 1 in close game in Coleman Coliseum

The Crimson Tide came off their best performance of the year against the Ole Miss Rebels on Wednesday evening and didn’t falter in a home matchup against the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday afternoon.

The Tide shot 43% from the field and went 7-29 from three-point range. JD Davison led Alabama in scoring with 11 points. Jaden Shackelford had 10 and Noah Gurley had nine in the Tide’s 68-67 win over the Hogs at home in front of a packed house.

Despite 24 turnovers, Alabama came out on top in a game that came down to the last possession.

Arkansas shot 31% from the floor and hit on just six of 21 outside jumpers.

Next up for Alabama is a home game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Wednesday.

