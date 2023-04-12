Alabama basketball signs four-star guard Kris Parker

After a slew of playing entering the NBA Draft or entering the transfer portal, Alabama signed four-star guard Kris Parker on Wednesday.

Parker was a Rivals100 recruit and the No. 17 shooting guard in the 2023 class. In his senior season with Crossroads (Fla.) Academy, he averaged 24.8 points per game and 14.2 rebounds per game. He was named the 2A player of the year as he finished 15th in the state in scoring while adding 7.1 assists per game.

Parker bolsters Nate Oats’ recruiting class to No. 17 overall as he brought in Sam Walters and Mouhamad Dioubate who have already signed their letters of intent.

This story will be updated