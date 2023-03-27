Alabama basketball schedules neutral site series with Arizona

The Alabama men’s basketball team will reportedly face Arizona over the next two seasons, Tide Illustrated has learned.

Per an initial report by Jon Rothstein, the two teams are currently finalizing an agreement to play a neutral site at Footprint Center, home of the Pheonix Suns, on Dec. 20. The series would then switch to Birmingham, Ala. in the 2024-25 season according to the Arizona Daily Star.

The two UA’s squared off in a home-and-home series in 2017-18 with Arizona winning at the McKale Center 88-82 and Alabama evening it up at Coleman Coliseum thanks to a 76-73 victory a year later. Alabama and Arizona has squared off four times since 1985 with the Crimson Tide holding a 3-1 record during that stretch.

Along with a trip to Pheonix, Alabama is also scheduled to partake in the Emerald Coast Classic in Destin, Florida. Oregon and Ohio State will also play in that tournament with a four-team to be named later.