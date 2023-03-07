Alabama basketball mock draft heading into March Madness

With conference tournaments set to get underway, the best college basketball players in the country are getting set to display their skills on the national stage.

For Alabama, all eyes will be on Brandon Miller and Noah Clowney. The two scintillating freshmen have seen their names appear in recent NBA mock drafts. If both players were to get drafted in the first round, they would become the 18 and 19th players in Alabama history to be drafted that high. Brandon Miller is not only likely to get drafted in the first round, but he’s also looking to become the first lottery pick since Antonio McDyess was drafted No. 2 overall in 1995.

With that in mind, Tide Illustrated looked at four different NBA mock drafts to give a sense of where both players will be taken when the draft comments in June.

Who we used: The Athletic (Sam Vecenie), Bleacher Report (Johnathan Wasserman), Yahoo Sports (Krysten Peek) and Sports Illustrated (Staff).