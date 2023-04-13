Alabama basketball adds Ryan Pannone to its coaching staff

After losing three assistant coaches in the offseason, Nate Oats is closing in on NBA assistant coach Ryan Pannone to fill one of those roles, Tide Illustrated has confirmed.

Pannone, 38, was previously the inaugural coach of the New Orleans Pelicans G-League affiliate the Birmingham Squadron when the team relocated in 2021. Pannone’s hiring would be the potential second assistant coach as the Crimson Tide is reportedly targeting Nicholls State head coach Austin Claunch.

This story will be updated