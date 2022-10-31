Alabama backup kicker/punter enters NCAA transfer portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama backup kicker/punter Jack Martin entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday morning. The redshirt junior is the second Crimson Tide player to enter his name in the database this season, joining defensive lineman Braylen Ingraham who did so earlier this month.

Martin, a redshirt junior, is in his second season with the Crimson Tide after transferring from Troy. The Dothan, Ala., native has appeared in two games this season, averaging 56.8 yards on five kickoffs.

Martin played in four games for Alabama last year, averaging 64 yards on five kickoffs while making a 29-yard field goal against New Mexico State. Martin played for two seasons at Troy, handling kickoff and punting duties. He averaged 46.12 yards on 25 punts in 2019.