Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson to become HC at Arkansas State

Alabama assistant Bryan Hodgson to become HC at Arkansas State

basketball
James Benedetto

TideIllustrated

Staff Writer

Just eight days after losing his first coach to a new job, Alabama’s Nate Oats will now have to find two assistants as Bryan Hodgson is expected to become the head coach at Arkansas State, Tide Illustrated has learned.

This becomes Hodgson’s first head coaching gig as he was an assistant coach at Jamestown Community College in New York and Midland College in Texas before and eight-year stint with Nate Oats. Those eight years included stops in Buffalo (2015-19) and then at Alabama (2019-present).

While at Alabama, Hodgson mostly worked with the front court and played a key role in the team’s recruiting efforts.

This story will be updated

