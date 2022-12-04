Alabama announces permanent team captains for the 2022 season

Alabama announced this season’s permanent team captains Sunday night as edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., safety Jordan Battle and quarterback Bryce Young were selected to the honor by their peers during the team’s annual banquet. Anderson and Young were also captains on last season’s team.

The three players will now have their handprints and footprints cemented outside of Denny Chimes on Alabama’s campus.

Will Anderson Jr., junior edge rusher

Stats: 51 tackles, 17 tackles for a loss, 10 sacks, 12 quarterback hurries, one pass breakup, one interception (25 yards for a TD), one blocked kick.

Jordan Battle, senior safety

Stats: 62 tackles, two pass breakupsWhy he’s a captain: “He’s got really good work ethic. He loves the game. He loves to play. He loves to practice. He sets a good example. He’s a good leader.” — Nick Saban

Bryce Young, junior quarterback

Stats: 3,007 passing yards, 27 passing touchdowns, five interceptions, 64.1 completion%, 156.46 passer rating, 195 rushing yards, four rushing touchdowns.

Why he’s a captain: “Bryce is just such a great person. If I was a GM in a front office, no doubt, the No. 1 overall pick for me. A great guy, a team guy. It’s nothing too big for him, nothing too small for him. He doesn’t put no one over himself, and he’s always for other people.” — Alabama offensive lineman Javion Cohen