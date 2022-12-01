Al Roker Still In Hospital, Resting And Under “Very Good Care” – The Hamden Journal

UPDATE: Today co-anchor Hoda Kobt gave an update on weatherman Al Roker’s condition on the Thursday morning edition of the show.

Roker has been hospitalized twice because of blood clots in his lungs and legs. The second time came just a day after he was originally discharged.

“It was wonderful hosting the [Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade], but of course, we all wish that Al could have been with us,” Kotb said. “But due to some complications, he is back in the hospital and he’s in very good care. He’s resting, and his doctors are keeping a close eye on him.

“Al and his family want everybody to know how grateful they are for all the love, the support and the well-wishes,” she added. Kobt also revealed fellow anchor Craig Melvin Facetimed Roker durign the parade and received “a big thumbs-up.”

“We’ll see you back here soon, my friend,” added Melvin.

EARLIER: No Al Roker at Thanksgiving. And now, no Al Roker at the Rockefeller Center Christmas tree lighting.

Roker, the 68-year-old Today stalwart, briefly made it out of the hospital for Thanksgiving with his family, but had to quickly return via ambulance when something went wrong. He’s suffering from blood clots in his leg and lungs. It was the first time in 27 years he didn’t appear at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade, and he is still in the hospital, making it impossible to appear at live events.

At the Rockefeller Center event tonight, Roker was replaced by Mario Lopez, who was joined by Today co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Craig Melvin.

Roker first revealed his condition on Nov. 18 on Instagram.

“So many of you have been thoughtfully asking where I’ve been,” he wrote, captioning a photo of a bouquet of flowers. “Last week I was admitted to the hospital with a blood clot in my leg which sent some clots into my lungs.”

“After some medical whack-a-mole, I am so fortunate to be getting terrific medical care and on the way to recovery,” he added. “Thanks for all the well wishes and prayers and hope to see you soon. Have a great weekend, everyone.”