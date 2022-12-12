Al Roker Shares Update After Nearly A Month In Hospital: Tough Slog – The Hamden Journal

Today show weather anchor Al Roker paid a virtual visit to the morning news show Monday to share a health update after two recent stints in the hospital.

“Listen, it’s been a tough slog,” Roker told his co-workers. “I’m not going to deny it. This has been the hardest one yet — and you know I’ve had my share of surgeries.”

Roker was first hospitalized in November for blood clots in his lungs and leg. He was released on Thanksgiving day, but returned a short time later due to complications. He was released again last Thursday.

“I’ve got a number of issues, but I feel good, I feel strong, and every day I feel a little bit better,” he continued. “I made dinner last night. I just feel like this is going to be a little bit of a slog, but there are a lot of people who have to deal with a lot more with a lot fewer resources. I’m very fortunate and very blessed to be able to have the resources I’ve had.”

Roker expressed his appreciation for his NBC News colleagues, who visited him in the hospital helping to boost his spirits, and Today viewers for their “outpouring of prayers and thanks. I’m a very fortunate person.”

“You guys have been terrific coming by the hospital,” he said. “Hoda (Kotb) was actually, I think, named as an honorary doctor. She would literally show up. She did a ‘Ho-dini,’ the way she would just be there.”

The 68-year-old Roker said he’s focused regaining his strength before a return to Today. He also shared that he had considered getting a knee replacement procedue next month, but is holding off until later in 2023.

“You lose a certain amount of muscle mass for every week you’re in the hospital, and I was in the hospital for four weeks,” he said. “It’s just a certain amount of weakness. I’m doing physical therapy every day, occupational therapy. I’ve got to just get my strength back.

Roker’s recent hospitalizations prevented him from attending two of his traditional assignments: the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting.