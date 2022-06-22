Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Celebrate Son Nick’s High School Graduation: ‘What a Day’

Al Roker and Wife Deborah Roberts Emotionally Celebrate Son Nick’s High School Graduation

Deborah Roberts Instagram; Al Roker Instagram

Al Roker and Deborah Roberts are two extremely proud parents.

On Tuesday, the couple celebrated their son Nick’s graduation from high school. Both the Today weatherman and the ABC News Senior National Affairs correspondent shared special moments on social media from the exciting day.

“And just like that! Nick Roker: High School graduate from the [Aaron School],” Roker captioned photos of Nick as a toddler and a high school graduate. “We are sooo proud of this young man.”

“What a day this had been! A heart full of joy and gratitude!” Roberts captioned her Instagram post, which included a heartwarming photo of her tearfully hugging Nick while Roker watches with tears in his eyes. “Happy graduation day Nick Roker. Your village has never failed! “

Roker, 67, returned to Today on Wednesday where he reflected on his 19-year-old son’s accomplishments.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE’s free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

RELATED: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts Celebrate Their Son Nick Getting into College: ‘He Is So Excited’

“It was difficult. We’re so proud of him, all the work he’s done, the people who have helped him along the way. It literally does take a village,” he said. “It was a terrific moment and he’s put in so much hard work and I’m just so very proud of this young man.”

“Of course, Deborah, his mom, did the lion’s share of the work,” Roker added.

Al Roker Shares His Son Nick’s Sermon at a Church: ‘Could Not Be Prouder’ https://www.instagram.com/tv/Cd4XKwUpLpH/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

al roker/instagram

Last month, Roker shared a piece of a sermon Nick gave at the family’s church. In the clip, Nick spoke about his recent accomplishments, including the time he had spent at the place of worship.

“Today, I am 19 years old and about to graduate high school,” he shared. “I have a learning disability, and I have worked extra hard to get to this point. This last semester, I earned all A’s on my report card.”

Story continues

He continued, “It feels really good, but my accomplishments haven’t all been about school. They have also been about perseverance here at St. James.”

Noting that his experience in school could sometimes be challenging, he explained it was the opposite when it came to the church.

“I have always felt loved and supported here,” he explained. “I am happy and feel accomplished after each service…I feel empowered here and welcome. I am accepted here for who I am.”

Deborah Roberts and Al Roker

John Lamparski/Getty

Roker and Roberts — who tied the knot in 1995 — also share daughter Leila, 23. Roker is also dad to daughter Courtney, 35, from his previous marriage to producer Alice Bell.

Roberts, 61, shared another one of Nick’s milestones during her appearance on an episode of The View earlier this year.

“He has accomplished so many things. He has gotten a black belt in Taekwondo. He swam competitively,” Roberts said. “He tried to train for the marathon, although he changed his mind.”

“I got his permission to talk about it because that is his private business but he is so excited and we are too,” she concluded.