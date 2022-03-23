Al Michaels Moving to Prime Video’s Thursday Night Football: Report

The game of musical chairs with NFL announcers continues: Al Michaels, who has been in the booth for NBC’s Sunday Night Football for more than a decade, is moving to Prime Video for the streamer’s new slate of Thursday Night Football games, according to a report in the New York Post.

Michaels is expected to sign a three-year contract and earn a salary rivaling that of Joe Buck, who just moved with his broadcasting partner Troy Aikman from Fox to ESPN to call Monday Night Football. Joining Michaels in the Prime Video booth will be Kirk Herbstreit, who will continue to cover college football on ESPN as well.

Prime Video landed the exclusive rights to the NFL’s Thursday Night Football last year in an 11-year deal, which begins this fall. “Thursday Night Football will be our first-ever digital package and we are thrilled to exclusively partner with Amazon to bring our games to more fans on more platforms,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. “NFL football drives passionate viewers and Amazon will enable us to continue to grow our fanbase in innovative and compelling ways.”

Michaels had been the play-by-play announcer for NBC’s Sunday Night Football, with Cris Collinsworth as analyst. (Mike Tirico, who sat in for Michaels on a number of SNF games this past season, will take the seat next to Collinsworth full-time next season.) Before Collinsworth joined SNF in 2009, Michaels worked alongside John Madden starting in 2006. The duo came over from ABC’s Monday Night Football, where Michaels did play-by-play for 20 seasons starting in 1986.

The legendary announcer hinted at a move following his announcing of this February’s Super Bowl, telling recording artist Eminem — who had cited a rumor that the veteran broadcaster was retiring — “I’ll be somewhere.”

